IndyCar silly season swings into Belle Isle’s final race

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

DETROIT (AP) — The milk has barely been washed out of Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson’s firesuit and the IndyCar season has gone wild. The Swede is the new points leader, free agency has picked up at a dizzying pace and the reigning IndyCar champion said his name has wrongly been placed into the rumor mill. Andretti Autosport said this week it has signed Kyle Kirkwood for next year, while Arrow McLaren SP confirmed Alexander Rossi will drive there in 2023. Alex Palou, meanwhile, said he’s not a candidate for the third McLaren car.