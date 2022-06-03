Jones, Sun erase late 13-point deficit, beat Mercury 92-88

PHOENIX (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 11 of her 24 points in the final 6 1/2 minutes as the Connecticut Sun rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat Phoenix 92-88 and extend the Mercury’s losing streak to seven games. Brionna Jones tied her season high with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting, DeWanna Bonner scored 14 points and Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Connecticut (8-3). The Mercury missed their final four field-goal attempts. Taurasi matched her season high with 3-pointers and scored a season-best 32 points on 10-of-19 shooting for Phoenix (2-8). Skylar Diggins-Smith had 22 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals.