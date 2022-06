Matulia grand slam helps La. Tech beat Dallas Baptist 12-5

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Philip Matulia went 3-for-5 with four RBIs, Jorge Corona hit two home runs — including an inside-the-park grand slam — and No. 2 seed Louisiana Tech beat third-seeded Dallas Baptist 12-5 Friday night at the Austin Regional. Louisiana Tech (43-19) plays top-seeded Texas in the semifinals after Dallas Baptist plays No. 4 seed Air Force in a loser-out game. Cole Moore hit a three-run homer for Dallas Baptist in the top of the sixth but, with the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning, Corona hit a high fly ball to center field that Humphreys lost in the twilight and landed near the warning track, clearing the bases and allowing Corona to score standing up to make it 11-4. Jace Grady went 3-for-4 with three runs scored for Dallas Baptist (34-23-1).