Mets’ Lindor back in lineup at shortstop after finger injury

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Francisco Lindor returned to the New York Mets lineup Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers after missing the first game of the series when he slammed his finger while closing a hotel door. Lindor said he was told by trainers after getting an X-ray Thursday that he has a fracture somewhere in the tip of his right middle finger, but it is not much of a concern. Lindor went out and threw on the field before being manager Buck Showalter inserted him into the lineup at shortstop.

