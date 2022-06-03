Orioles promote Eve Rosenbaum to assistant general manager

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have promoted Eve Rosenbaum to assistant general manager. Rosenbaum will oversee roster management, transactions, financial planning and major league operations and administration. She will also continue to play a role in player evaluation and acquisition. Rosenbaum joined the organization in November of 2019 and has been the club’s director of baseball development since then. She previously spent five seasons in the Houston Astros’ organization. Rosenbaum played softball at Harvard. She’s one of several women who now hold prominent front office roles for major league teams.