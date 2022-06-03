Padres’ Musgrove loses no-hit bid with 2 out in 8th vs Brews

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joe Musgrove of the San Diego Padres has lost his bid for another no-hitter with two outs in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers. Kolten Wong hit a double that short-hopped the wall in right field to break up Musgrove’s try. Musgrove has thrown the only no-hitter in Padres history. It came in a 3-0 victory over the Texas Rangers on April 9, 2021. After Wong’s double, Musgrove stayed in and got the last out in the eighth with his career-high 114th pitch. He threw 112 pitches in his no-hitter last year.