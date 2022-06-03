Reds reinstate veteran lefty Mike Minor from injured list

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have activated veteran left-hander Mike Minor from the 10-day injured list on Friday. Outfielder TJ Friedl was optioned to Triple-A Louisville. Minor was acquired from the Kansas City Royals on March 16 in exchange for left-handed reliever Amir Garrett. Minor began the season on the injured list with a left shoulder strain. In five rehab starts at Triple-A Louisville, he had a 1-3 record with a 6.11 earned run average. The 34-year-old Minor went 8-12 with a 5.50 ERA in 28 starts with the Royals last season.