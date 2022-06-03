Silver confident that the NBA’s take-foul policy will change

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Friday that he expects the oft-maligned “transition take foul” to come with stiffer penalties next season. The play is one where a defender intentionally commits a foul to halt a transition opportunity for the opposition. The penalty for such a move is now likely to stiffen going forward. It’s been something the NBA and its competition committee have been studying for several seasons. Momentum has been building for several months toward a change, one that now seems likely to come at league meetings in July.