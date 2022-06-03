Tar Heels use five HRs to roll past Hofstra 15-4

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Mac Horvath hit two of North Carolina’s five home runs and the 11th-overall seed Tar Heels rolled to a 15-4 win over Hofstra in the Chapel Hill Regional. Horvath had a solo home run in the first to tie the game at 1 and a two-run homer, his 18th, in the third to put the Tar Heels on top 4-2. The Tar Heels face the winner of Georgia-VCU on Saturday after the Pride meet the loser. Tomas Frick had a solo home run in the second, Danny Serretti a solo blast in the fifth and Vance Honeycutt a three-run shot to cap a seven-run seventh that made it 13-3. Honeycutt pushed his freshman home run record to a team-leading 22.