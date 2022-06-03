Ten-run inning sends Stanford to 20-7 romp over Binghamton

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Drew Bowser had an RBI double to ignite a 10-run second inning, capping the outburst with a grand slam and No. 2 overall seed Stanford breezed to a 20-7 victory over Binghamton in the Stanford Regional.Stanford (42-14) advances to play the winner of Friday’s nightcap between UC Santa Barbara and Texas State on Saturday. Binghamton (22-29) will play an elimination game against the loser earlier Saturday.Tommy Troy went 4-for-5 with two home runs and a double for the Cardinal, scoring four runs. He had an RBI single in the second, a solo homer in the sixth and a three-run shot in the seventh.