Thomas hits 2 of Diamondbacks’ 5 HRs in win over Pirates

By JOHN PERROTTO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Alek Thomas hit two of Arizona’s five home runs and the Diamondbacks opened a long road trip by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-6. Ketel Marte homered while extending his hitting streak to 15 games and Christian Walker and Jake McCarthy also connected for Arizona. Thomas hit solo drive in the fourth and seventh innings for his first career multi-homer game while raising his season total to five.