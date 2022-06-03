Thomas hits 3 HRs, Nats go deep 5 times in 8-5 win over Reds

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Lane Thomas had a three-homer game for the first time in his career, and Nelson Cruz and Juan Soto also went deep, leading the Washington Nationals to an 8-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Thomas became the first Nationals player to hit three homers in a game since Kyle Schwarber did it on June 20, 2021, against the New York Mets. He had only three home runs in 123 at-bats. Mike Minor (0-1) took the loss in his Reds debut. Josiah Gray (6-4) got the win. Tanner Rainey got his sixth save.