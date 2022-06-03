Top-seeded Tennessee overpowers Alabama State 10-0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Blade Tidwell surrendered just three hits in 7 2/3 shutout innings, Jordan Beck hit two of No. 1 overall seed Tennessee’s five home runs and the Volunteers rolled to a 10-0 victory over Alabama State in the Knoxville Regional. Tennessee (54-7), which has won nine straight, will play the winner of Friday’s nightcap between Campbell and Georgia Tech on Saturday. Alabama State (34-24) will play an elimination game against the loser earlier Saturday. Tidwell (3-1) surpassed his longest stint on the mound this season by three innings, striking out seven with no walks.