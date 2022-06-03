Torrence makes quickest run in New England Dragway history

EPPING, N.H. (AP) — Four-time defending Top Fuel season champion Steve Torrence made the quickest run in New England Dragway history, driving to the provisional No. 1 spot Friday in the NHRA New England Nationals. In a side-by-side qualifying run with points leader Brittany Force, Torrence set the track time record with a run of 3.664 seconds at 329.50 mph. Torrence is winless in the first seven events of the season. Matt Hagan topped the Funny Car field and Dallas Glenn took the Pro Stock lead. Hagan, the points leader, had a 3.878 at 332.51 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Glenn ran a 6.543 at 209.33 in a Chevrolet Camaro.