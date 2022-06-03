VCU wins 16th straight, beats Georgia 8-1 in regional opener

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Connor Hujsak hit a three-run home run in the top of the first inning and added a solo shot in the seventh to help third-seeded VCU beat No. 2 seed Georgia 8-1 at the Chapel Hill Regional, extending the Rams’ win streak to 16 games. VCU (41-18) plays North Carolina, the No. 10 seed overall, in the semifinals after Georgia (35-22) and No. 4 seed Hofstra play in a loser-out game. Starter Tyler Davis (5-2) and relievers Chase Hungate and Jack Masloff combined to throw a seven-hitter for the Rams. Cole Tate went 2-for-4 with a solo home run for Georgia.