Wallace, Turner lead Arkansas past Grand Canyon 7-1

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cayden Wallace, who hit two home runs, and Michael Turner both drove in three runs and second-seeded Arkansas defeated third-seed Grand Canyon 7-1 in the Stillwater Regional. Wallace plated a run when he was hit by a pitch and Turner followed with a two-run single in a four-run second inning that put the Razorbacks on top 5-0. That was plenty for Connor Noland (6-5), who scattered six hits in seven innings. Wallace opened the scoring with a two-out solo home run in the bottom of the first and did the same in the fourth. Turner, who had three hits, had an RBI single in the sixth.

