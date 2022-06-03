Yanks’ Cole loses perfect game night after Taillon’s bid

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole pitched perfectly into the seventh inning a night after teammate Jameson Taillon lost his bid in the eighth, Aaron Judge homered and had four hits on his bobblehead night, and the New York Yankees thumped the Detroit Tigers 13-0. The Yankees are the first team with consecutive perfect-game bids of six innings or more since at least 1961. Jose Trevino, Anthony Rizzo and Matt Carpenter also homered for New York against rookie starter Elvin Rodriguez, charged with 10 runs in his third big league start. The major league-leading Yankees won for the eighth time in 10 games, cooling off a fourth-place Tigers team that had just taken four of five from AL Central-leading Minnesota.