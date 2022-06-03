Yanks’ Cortes says Kaat apologized for offensive nickname

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes says Minnesota Twins broadcaster Jim Kaat reached out and apologized after referring to New York’s breakout pitching star as “Nestor the Molester” during a broadcast Thursday night. Cortes says the 83-year-old Hall of Fame pitcher didn’t need to apologize, and he understood that “we all make mistakes.” Cortes says he didn’t think Kaat had any malice in the remark. Kaat was explaining that Cortes had become one of his favorite pitchers during the telecast of a game between Minnesota and Detroit when he used the offensive nickname.