Lewis’ 3-run HR helps Texas State beat UCSB 7-3 at Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Daylan Pena went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Peyton Lewis hit a three-run home run to help No. 2 seed Texas State beat third-seeded UC Santa Barbara 7-3 at the Stanford Regional. Texas State (45-12) plays Stanford, the No. 2 seed overall, in the semifinals following UCSB’s loser-out game against No. 4 seed Binghamton. Zeke Wood (7-1) allowed three runs on five hits with three walks and seven strikeouts over six innings for the Bobcats. Nick Vogt finished 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for the Gauchos.