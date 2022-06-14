Sakkari advances in Berlin, Petkovic delights home fans

BERLIN (AP) — The second-seeded Maria Sakkari has eased into the second round of the Berlin Open with a 6-3, 6-2 win over French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean. Sakkari avenged her loss to Jeanjean in their only previous meeting in 2013 and will play Australian qualifier Daria Saville next. Andrea Petkovic delighted the home fans by upsetting Garbiñe Muguruza 7-6 (8), 6-4 for her first win over a top 10 player since beating Petra Kvitova at the U.S. Open in 2019. The German next faces Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus for a place in the quarterfinals. Belinda Bencic defeated German wild card Jule Niemeier 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.