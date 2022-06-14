Sports court verdict puts Olympic boxing in more doubt

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — The troubled International Boxing Association may have to hold its presidential election again. The Court of Arbitration for Sport has ruled in favor of a candidate who appealed that he was wrongly barred from the original vote last month. However, the court didn’t order the IBA to re-stage the vote that re-elected its president Umar Kremlev by acclamation on May 14. Kremlev’s intended opponent was Boris van der Vorst. An election vetting panel blocked the Dutchman for breaking campaigning rules. The IBA said it will take legal advice on the verdict’s implications at a board meeting next week.