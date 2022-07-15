Darren Eales leaving Atlanta United for Newcastle United

ATLANTA (AP) — Darren Eales is leaving Atlanta United to become the chief executive officer of Newcastle United in the Premier League in England. The 49-year-old Eales will work alongside the Magpies’ sporting director, Dan Ashworth, for the second time in his career. The two worked closely at West Bromwich Albion from 2006-10. Eales had led the front office of Atlanta United since its inception in 2014. He will stay in Atlanta until Aug. 8 and take over at Newcastle on Aug. 22.

