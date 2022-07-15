Devils thrilled to add Palat after missing out on Gaudreau

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — While thrilled to have signed two-time Stanley Cup champion Ondrej Palat in free agency, Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald briefly felt star attraction Johnny Gaudreau would be returning to New Jersey. It didn’t work out that way. “Johnny Hockey” chose the Columbus Blue Jackets over his home state and the Devils gobbled up Palat hours later with a five-year, $30 million contract. Speaking Fitzgerald says he has no regrets discussing opening days of free agency. He put his best offer on the table in front of Gaudreau and felt good about it. Gaudreau opted to take a little more from Columbus.

