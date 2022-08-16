Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster misses practice with sore knee

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — JuJu Smith-Schuster missed a soggy practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday because of a sore knee, though the injury to the veteran wide receiver is not expected to keep him out long. Kicker Harrison Butker was back on the field after missing Monday’s practice because of a sore ankle, though punter Tommy Townsend remained absent while dealing with a family matter. Tight end Blake Bell was still out with a hip flexor injury and safety Zayne Anderson with a shoulder injury. The Chiefs also waived defensive lineman Austin Edwards and wide receiver Devin Gray to get to the 85-man roster limit.

