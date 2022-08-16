Panthers, Pats aiming to improve offenses at joint practices

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots and Panthers opened two days of joint practices Tuesday both hoping to see progress on the offensive side of the ball. Carolina is trying to sort out its situation at quarterback after bringing Baker Mayfield to compete alongside Sam Darnold. New England is still working through tweaks it has made since former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left in the offseason for Las Vegas. Both teams had their moments during the two-hour session. The highlights came after two fights broke out minutes apart during the first half of practice that resulted in five players being kicked out.

