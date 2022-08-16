WR Golladay has yet to step up in second year with Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Two weeks into training camp, the New York Giants are still waiting for receiver Kenny Golladay to start making big plays. Golladay had a dismal first season in New York in 2021 after signing a $72 million contract. His stats for the year were 37 catches for 521 yards and no touchdowns. Granted, it was a 4-13 season in which the offense struggled and Golladay dealt with a variety of injuries. Golladay needs to revert to the wide out who caught 11 TDs in 2019 with Detroit. The bad news is Golladay dropped a potential TD in the preseason opener.

