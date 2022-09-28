Albon returns to F1 racing in Singapore after appendicitis
WANTAGE, England (AP) — Formula One driver Alex Albon will return for the Williams team at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix after recovering from appendicitis. F1 has posted a message on Twitter saying “Alex Albon will be back behind the wheel of his Williams.” Albon missed the last race at the Italian GP three weeks ago after being hospitalized with appendicitis. Dutch driver Nyck de Vries stepped in and drove well to finish in ninth place. Williams later said Albon had suffered respiratory failure after his surgery and he was moved into an intensive care unit.