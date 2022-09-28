Astros lose 5-2 to Diamondbacks as Walker gets key hit

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros lost out on an opportunity to clinch the top seed in the AL when Christian Walker capped Arizona’s three-run 10th inning with a two-run single, sending the Diamondbacks to a 5-2 victory. With the loss and the New York Yankees’ 8-3 win at Toronto, the Astros’ magic number to clinch the AL’s top seed remained at one. Arizona ace Zac Gallen pitched seven innings of two-run ball. Reyes Moronta got the win, and Mark Melancon pitched the 10th for his 18th save.

