Back with Wild, Fleury welcomes big workload as clear No. 1
By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury has always embraced a heavy workload. The Minnesota Wild haven’t shied away from leaning hard on their new goalie. The 37-year-old arrived in a deadline-day trade in March and re-signed with the Wild in July. He’s beginning his 19th NHL season. The Wild traded Cam Talbot and will likely give Fleury the majority of the games. Filip Gustavsson is the new No. 2 goalie. The Wild are trying to advance past the first round of the playoffs for the first time in eight years. They start the season at home on Oct. 13 against the New York Rangers.