Belichick: Hoyer will start if Jones can’t play vs. Packers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots coach Bill Belichick says veteran Brian Hoyer will start if Mac Jones is unable to play in their matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Belichick says Jones has made progress on the left leg injury he sustained late in New England’s loss to Baltimore last week. But Jones was not present during the portion of practice open to reporters on Wednesday. The 36-year-old Hoyer has made starts for seven NFL teams during his 14-year career, but has lost his past 11 and amassed a record of just 16-23. The 2020 start he made for New England in its loss at Kansas City was his lone start with the Patriots. He stepped in that day for Cam Newton, who was out with COVID-19.

