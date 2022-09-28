Bills’ Jackson returns to practice week after neck injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson expresses relief to not only be standing, but to also be back at practice a little more than a week after a frightening neck injury led to him being transported by ambulance to the hospital. The third-year player had difficulty containing his smile in discussing how fortunate he is in having no lingering effects after his neck snapped back following a collision with his teammate in a 41-7 win over Tennessee on Sept. 19. Jackson’s return to practice buoyed his teammates. It also represented an encouraging sign for a Bills team which listed 15 players on the injury report in preparing to play at Baltimore this weekend.

