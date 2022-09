COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on injured reserve with a torn groin. He will undergo surgery and coach Brandon Staley said that he is hopeful Bosa can return at some point later in the season. Bosa tore his groin during the first quarter of last Sunday’s 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

