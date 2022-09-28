Chiefs hopeful star kicker Harrison Butker can play vs Bucs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are hopeful that Harrison Butker, their big-legged kicker whom they so sorely missed last week in Indianapolis, will be able to play when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Chiefs waived Matt Ammendola after he missed a chip-shot field goal and an extra point in last week’s 20-17 loss in Indianapolis. If Butker remains out for the third straight week, the Chiefs would turn to Matthew Wright, whom they signed to the practice squad. Wright appeared in three games for Pittsburgh two years ago and 14 games for Jacksonville, where he connected on 21 of 24 field goals and 13 of 15 extra points. The former Central Florida standout’s career long is 56 yards.

