Ferrieri Caputi to become 1st female referee in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi will become the first woman to referee a Serie A soccer match when she takes charge of Sassuolo’s match against Salernitana on Sunday. The 31-year-old Ferrieri Caputi was promoted to the Serie A refereeing pool for this season. She became the first female to referee a match involving a Serie A team last year. She disallowed three goals during Cagliari’s Italian Cup match against Cittadella. Ferrieri Caputi started refereeing seven years ago and was promoted to the third-tier Serie C five years later. She also refereed a Serie B match last year.

