FIFA judges detail why they rejected Chile World Cup appeal

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA judges comprehensively rejected the Chilean soccer federation’s entire case in a failed appeal this month to replace Ecuador at the World Cup. A 64-page written verdict was published Wednesday by FIFA. It’s needed by Chilean soccer officials to make another urgent legal challenge at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Chile argued that Ecuador defender Byron Castillo was actually Colombian and should not have played in eight World Cup qualifying games. Three judges decided there was no falsification of documents to get Castillo’s Ecuadorian passport and that he complied with FIFA rules to play for his national team.

