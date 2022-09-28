Foyt promotes Benjamin Pedersen to IndyCar for 2023 season

Benjamin Pedersen is the first driver to land a promotion from Indy Lights into IndyCar. AJ Foyt Racing confirmed Wednesday that Pedersen will be part of its 2023 lineup. Pedersen is a 23-year-old dual citizen of Denmark and the United States. He spent last season running the full Indy Lights schedule for HMD Motorsports. Linus Lundqvist, his teammate, won the Lights title and Pedersen finished fifth in the final standings. Pedersen earned his only win earlier this month when he led every lap from the pole at Portland. He spent most of last season shadowing Foyt’s IndyCar team to earn the promotion.

