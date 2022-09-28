Illinois coach Bielema downplaying his return to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Illinois’ Bret Bielema wants to keep the focus off himself as the former Wisconsin coach returns to Camp Randall Stadium with an opposing team for the first time since his surprising exit a decade ago. Bielema posted a 68-24 record at Wisconsin from 2006-12 before leaving to take over Arkansas’ program at the end of the 2012 regular season as the Badgers were preparing to play in the Rose Bowl. Bielema’s departure caused hard feelings among Wisconsin’s fan base that might become apparent Saturday when the Fighting Illini visit the Badgers.

