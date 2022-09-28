Malta coach suspended after misconduct allegations by player

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — The Maltese soccer federation says Malta coach Davis Mangia was suspended because of an allegation by a national team player of “inappropriate conversation.” The 48-year-old Mangia was suspended on Tuesday for what the Malta Football Association said was an “alleged breach of its policies.” Assistant coach Davide Mazzotta replaced the Italian for a 2-1 win over Israel. The MFA said its executive board held an “urgent meeting” on Wednesday so that its members could be “briefed on the nature of the misconduct claims allegedly stemming from inappropriate conversation.” Mangia was appointed as Malta coach in December 2019 and signed a four-year contract.

