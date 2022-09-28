Mattison perfect complement to Vikings’ Cook
By BRIAN HALL
Associated Press
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Through four NFL seasons, running back Alexander Mattison has started six games, serving as the understudy to Dalvin Cook’s starring role with the Minnesota Vikings. Mattison, a third-round pick in 2019 out of Boise State, has demonstrated his importance when he’s received his opportunities. Mattison might be called on yet again this week with Cook leaving last Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury. Cook missed practice Wednesday and is considered day to day leading up to Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints in London.