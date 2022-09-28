Mo Farah pulls out of London Marathon with hip injury

LONDON (AP) — Four-time Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah has pulled out of Sunday’s London Marathon because of a hip injury. The 39-year-old Farah said he injured his right hip in training and will not be fit in time for the race. Farah was set to compete in his first marathon since 2019. He won the warmup race The Big Half earlier this month. Farah said he still hopes to run in the 2023 London Marathon, when the race switches back to its traditional date in April.

