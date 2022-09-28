Newman’s single in 10th gives Pirates win and sweep of Reds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kevin Newman hit a winning single in the 10th inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rebounded from a blown three-run lead in the ninth to beat Cincinnati 4-3 and send the Reds to their 96th loss, their most since 2015. Kyle Farmer hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Chase De Jong and Jake Fraley homered five pitches later to tie the score 3-3. After Johan Ramirez pitched a perfect 10th, Alexis Díaz intentionally walked Ben Gamel, and Newman dumped a two-out single into shallow center to score pinch-runner Rodolfo Castro from second.

