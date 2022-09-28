Nola gives up key homer as Phillies lose 3-1 to Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Nola surrendered Christopher Morel’s three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies lost 4-2 to the Chicago Cubs. Philadelphia dropped its third consecutive game. The Phillies are trying to hold off Milwaukee for the third NL wild card and earn their first playoff appearance since 2011. Nola was charged with four runs — all in the fifth — and five hits in six innings. The right-hander struck out eight and walked none. Chicago won for the seventh time in eight games.

