Penn State to begin selling beer at football games

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State announced that beer will be available for sale to the general public at Beaver Stadium beginning Saturday when the Nittany Lions host Northwestern. Penn State becomes the ninth Big Ten school to sell beer to the general public at football games. The ones that don’t are Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern and Wisconsin. Beer will be sold in all areas of the stadium, except near the student section. Fans can buy two cans of beer at one time, and sales will stop at the end of the third quarter.

