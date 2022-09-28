Racist abuse of Richarlison shows FIFA still has work to do

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino was shown visual proof of the racism that continues to infect soccer when he attended Brazil’s final warmup game before the World Cup. Infantino was on hand at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Tuesday, when a banana was thrown at Richarlison as he celebrated scoring a 19th-minute goal in Brazil’s 5-1 win against Tunisia. It showed just how much still has to be done to eradicate racism in soccer, even though FIFA disbanded its anti-racism task force in 2016, declaring it had “completely fulfilled its temporary mission.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.