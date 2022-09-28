Raiders’ Mack Hollins relishes role as ‘weird guy’ in Vegas

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — During training camp, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins called himself the “weird guy” in the locker room. For his teammates, he’s much more than the guy who is into snakes, cleaning up the environment, conditioning by running more than the length of 16 football fields, and who enjoys running to the team facility rather than driving to it And that includes uplifting a winless team. With the Raiders (0-3) in search of their first win heading into their Week 4 matchup against division rival Denver, Hollins’ eccentric personality provides the type of positive vibe that’s been undefeated since his arrival.

