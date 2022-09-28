Skip to Content
Ravens’ Peters rounding into form after missing 2021 season

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore cornerback Marcus Peters finally came back in Week 2 against Miami after missing all of last season with a knee injury. It would be an understatement to say that was a rough day for him and the Ravens’ secondary. Then the defense showed some improvement in a win over New England last weekend. Peters had a fumble recovery, an interception and a forced fumble against the Patriots. The Ravens face star quarterback Josh Allen and Buffalo this weekend.

Associated Press

