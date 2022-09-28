Rosario has pinch single in 10th, Guardians beat Rays 2-1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pinch-hitter Amed Rosario had a bases-loaded single in the 10th inning to give the Cleveland Guardians a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. Rosario, who wasn’t in the starting lineup as manager Terry Francona rests his regulars after wrapping up the the AL Central, batted for Luke Maile, He lined the first pitch over the head of right fielder Manuel Margot to score Oscar Gonzalez. Gonzalez began the inning as the automatic runner against Javy Guerra (2-1). Andrés Giménez was intentionally walked. After a sacrifice, Will Brennan was also intentionally walked before Rosario hit the winner. Guardians rookie Gabriel Árias hit his first major league home run in the third. James Karinchak (2-0) struck out the side in the 10th.

