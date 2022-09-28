Sakkari through to Parma Open quarterfinals, Stephens loses

PARMA, Italy (AP) — Top-seeded Maria Sakkari rallied past Arantxa Rus 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Parma Ladies Open. The Greek player will next face Maryna Zanevska of Belgium after she eased past Dalma Galfi 6-1, 6-3 in the clay court tournament. Fourth-seeded Sloane Stephens of the United States was eliminated by Danka Kovinic 7-5, 2-6, 7-5. There will be an American in the final eight, however, as Lauren Davis rallied to beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 3-6, 6-4, 7-5. Irina-Camelia Begu, Ana Bogdan, Jasmine Paolini and Mayar Sherif also progressed.

