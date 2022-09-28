Unbeaten Dolphins kick off Week 4 as underdogs vs Bengals
By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer
Tua Tagovailoa and the unbeaten Miami Dolphins are underdogs in Week 4. The Dolphins kick off this week’s schedule against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on “Thursday Night Football.” The Bengals are 3 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. If a victory over the Buffalo Bills wasn’t convincing enough, perhaps a win over the defending AFC champion Bengals would prove the Dolphins are legitimate contenders. Tagovailoa is trying to play with an injured back on short rest. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa would be questionable in a typical week. Miami has a capable backup in Teddy Bridgewater if needed.