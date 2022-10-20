Ondrej Palat scores twice, Devils beat Islanders, 4-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Ondrej Palat scored twice to help the New Jersey Devils beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Thursday night. Nico Hischier had a goal and two assists, Jack Hughes also scored and Mackenzie Blackwood made 16 saves. The Devils won their second straight after opening with two losses. Anders Lee scored for New York and Ilya Sorokin made 37 saves. New Jersey signed Palat to five-year, $30 million deal after the Czech forward helped Tampa Bay win two Stanley Cup championships.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.